Marvel star Robert Downey Jr lands TV role in war drama – digitalspy.com

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr has only appeared in a handful of projects since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s now lined up another starring role.

As reported by Deadline, the Tony Stark actor will be appearing in an HBO adaptation of The Sympathizer, a 2015 novel.

Downey Jr will be producing through his Team Downey company, as well as starring. Most of the cast, including the other lead, will be played by Vietnamese actors, as the book’s author Viet Thanh Nguyen is American-Vietnamese.

The novel, which is dark comedy-satire as well as a thriller, focuses on a mole from South Vietnam serving in the South Vietnam army. This mole, who narrates the novel, goes on to become a cultural advisor for Hollywood movies set during the Vietnam War, such as Apocalypse Now and Platoon. This character is currently being cast.

Downey Jr will play a Hollywood director, as well as a congressman and CIA operative. In fact, he is reported to be playing practically every American antagonistic character in the series.

In a statement, the actor said: “Adapting Mr Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With director (Park Chan-wook, The Vengeance Trilogy) at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey, and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles.

“A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents. It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”

Before Black Widow finally released, we expected it to feature an RDJ cameo, but that didn’t end up happening. The MCU spy movie’s co-writer recently opened up and explained why that was.

