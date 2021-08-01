Marvel Reveals One Hero That Doesn’t Find Deadpool Annoying – Screen Rant

Deadpool finds himself in need of a friend after finding himself in a bloody situation – however, only one Marvel hero offers to help.

Warning! Spoilers for Deadpool: Black, White & Blood below

Deadpool is called the Merc with a Mouth for good reason, as the antihero has been known to get on the wrong side of other Marvel Comics characters simply because he never shuts up. Now, in need of backup in a dangerous situation, Deadpool will reach out to some heroes for help. He’ll strike out entirely, except for one hero who considers him her best friend: Honey Badger!

Otherwise known as Honey Badger, Gabby Kinney is the clone of Laura Kinney, AKA Wolverine, AKA X-23. The spunky hero has a single claw in each of her arms and feet and has the same healing factor inherited from the Wolverines before her. Usually seen with her actual pet Wolverine, Jonathan, Gabby was the emotional center of Tom Taylor’s excellent All-New Wolverine arc – she was co-created by David Lopez and David Navarrot. In the arc, she formed a friendship with Deadpool, as they bonded over their scars and similarities. The pairing was excellent as Deadpool served as an unlikely mentor to Gabby.

In a new preview for the upcoming anthology, Deadpool: Black, White & Blood #1, Taylor will team up with Phil Noto and Joe Sabino in a story starring Deadpool and Gabby. However, Honey Badger isn’t the first hero he thought to call, as the fourth-wall breaker tries his luck with Spider-Man and Wolverine first.

Spider-Man notices Wade Wilson trying to call him and blurts out “oh no.” Mary Jane tells him to let it go to voicemail since “nothing good can come from answering that.” Next up, he calls Logan, who actually answers Deadpool’s call. As Deadpool cracks wise about Wolverine’s manners, Wolverine wonders how he has his number before throwing his phone away on the open road. His third call goes to Honey Badger, who tells Deadpool she’s his “best friend,” and he should have called her first.

Deadpool (after breaking the fourth wall) tells Gabby his latest mission is dangerous and violent, and when asked how violent, the comic pans to the Merc with A Mouth sitting among dead animals. Deadpool then gives young readers a hilarious teaching moment.

The anthology’s bloody promise is definitely met in the preview for Taylor, Noto, and Sabino’s new story with Deadpool and Gabby. Honestly, while Kinney is a kid, she’s experienced more violence than most in the Marvel Universe and is a welcome help for Wade Wilson. Readers will get more adventures of Deadpool and Honey Badger when Deadpool: White, Black & Blood comes to comic book stores on Wednesday.

Next: She-Hulk Knew She Was in a Comic Before Deadpool

Spider-Man Reveals The Secret Power Everybody Forgets He Has

About The Author