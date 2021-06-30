Marvel Gives an Exclusive Look at “Marvel Future Revolution” Mobile Game – LaughingPlace.com – Laughing Place

Marvel shared an exclusive look at the new mobile game, “Marvel Future Revolution,” from game developer Netmarble Corp. ahead of its launch later this year.
- The exclusive look was hosted by Agent M and featured guests from Marvel Games and Netmarble:
- Joe Lee, Production Director, Netmarble
- Danny Koo, Production Development, Marvel Games
- Marc Sumerak, Writer
- Sumerak shared a more detailed description of the story while the game designers explained what players can expect and what their experience will be like.
- There will be eight playable characters available when the game launches:
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Spider-Man
- Captain Marvel
- Storm
- Star-Lord
- Doctor Strange
- Black Widow
- We also learned that there will be expansions to the game after it launches, so Marvel fans can look forward to new characters and other new content.
- Amazingly, they also shared that there are more than 400 million costume combinations per hero available in this game.
- We even got to see a live demo of gameplay, with Agent M taking the controls himself.
- Check out the full exclusive look below:
About “Marvel Future Revolution”:
- Marvel Future Revolution is written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak and starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new ‘Primary Earth’.
- As an agent of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains, confront their suspicious behaviors and defend the universe.
- Pre-Registration for MARVEL Future Revolution is now live!
Quick Facts:
- Marvel’s First Open-World Action RPG on Mobile.
- Pre-Register now and get a costume inspired by the Comics!
- High Fidelity 3D AAA Graphics Never Before Seen In Mobile Gaming.
- Full 3D, realistic graphic style created using Unreal Engine.
- Complete with cinematic cutscenes & fluid combat!
- Explore a massive & immersive open world.
- Enjoy various interactions with other heroes across various MMO regions!
- Play alongside others in an original, fully realized Marvel universe!
- Play as your very own unique Super Hero with fully customizable costumes.
- Endless high quality costumes that have never been seen in any Marvel IP game.
- Mix and match different costume parts inspired by decades of Marvel comics and films as well as exclusive original themes!
- Style your Super Hero with your very own unique costume combinations!