Marvel Gives an Exclusive Look at “Marvel Future Revolution” Mobile Game – LaughingPlace.com – Laughing Place

Marvel shared an exclusive look at the new mobile game, “Marvel Future Revolution,” from game developer Netmarble Corp. ahead of its launch later this year.

The exclusive look was hosted by Agent M and featured guests from Marvel Games and Netmarble: Joe Lee, Production Director, Netmarble Danny Koo, Production Development, Marvel Games Marc Sumerak, Writer

Sumerak shared a more detailed description of the story while the game designers explained what players can expect and what their experience will be like.

There will be eight playable characters available when the game launches: Captain America Iron Man Spider-Man Captain Marvel Storm Star-Lord Doctor Strange Black Widow

We also learned that there will be expansions to the game after it launches, so Marvel fans can look forward to new characters and other new content.

Amazingly, they also shared that there are more than 400 million costume combinations per hero available in this game.

We even got to see a live demo of gameplay, with Agent M taking the controls himself.

Check out the full exclusive look below:

About “Marvel Future Revolution”:

Marvel Future Revolution is written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak and starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new ‘Primary Earth’.

As an agent of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains, confront their suspicious behaviors and defend the universe.

Pre-Registration for MARVEL Future Revolution is now live !

Quick Facts: