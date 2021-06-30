Home ENTERTAINMENT Marvel Gives an Exclusive Look at “Marvel Future Revolution” Mobile Game – LaughingPlace.com – Laughing Place
ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel Gives an Exclusive Look at “Marvel Future Revolution” Mobile Game – LaughingPlace.com – Laughing Place

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
marvel-gives-an-exclusive-look-at-“marvel-future-revolution”-mobile-game-–-laughingplace.com-–-laughing-place

Marvel shared an exclusive look at the new mobile game, “Marvel Future Revolution,” from game developer Netmarble Corp. ahead of its launch later this year.

  • The exclusive look was hosted by Agent M and featured guests from Marvel Games and Netmarble:
    • Joe Lee, Production Director, Netmarble
    • Danny Koo, Production Development, Marvel Games
    • Marc Sumerak, Writer
  • Sumerak shared a more detailed description of the story while the game designers explained what players can expect and what their experience will be like.
  • There will be eight playable characters available when the game launches:
    • Captain America
    • Iron Man
    • Spider-Man
    • Captain Marvel
    • Storm
    • Star-Lord
    • Doctor Strange
    • Black Widow
  • We also learned that there will be expansions to the game after it launches, so Marvel fans can look forward to new characters and other new content.
  • Amazingly, they also shared that there are more than 400 million costume combinations per hero available in this game.
  • We even got to see a live demo of gameplay, with Agent M taking the controls himself.
  • Check out the full exclusive look below:

About “Marvel Future Revolution”:

  • Marvel Future Revolution is written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak and starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new ‘Primary Earth’.
  • As an agent of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains, confront their suspicious behaviors and defend the universe.
  • Pre-Registration for MARVEL Future Revolution is now live!

Quick Facts:

  • Marvel’s First Open-World Action RPG on Mobile.
  • Pre-Register now and get a costume inspired by the Comics!
  • High Fidelity 3D AAA Graphics Never Before Seen In Mobile Gaming.
  • Full 3D, realistic graphic style created using Unreal Engine.
  • Complete with cinematic cutscenes & fluid combat!
  • Explore a massive & immersive open world.
  • Enjoy various interactions with other heroes across various MMO regions!
  • Play alongside others in an original, fully realized Marvel universe!
  • Play as your very own unique Super Hero with fully customizable costumes.
  • Endless high quality costumes that have never been seen in any Marvel IP game.
  • Mix and match different costume parts inspired by decades of Marvel comics and films as well as exclusive original themes!
  • Style your Super Hero with your very own unique costume combinations!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Chip & Joanna Gaines Open Up About Launching...

Institut Launches First Artist-Led NFT Platform – Forbes

Black Panther 2 has officially started production in...

‘Hard Cell’: ‘Doctor Who’ Star Catherine Tate Lands...

Making music from neurons – The Verge

Marvel-Themed ‘Simpsons’ Short Featuring Tom Hiddleston To Debut...

Filhaal 2 makes people fall in love, yet...

‘Gangs Of London’ S2: Cast, Trailer, Plot, Air...

The Pioneering Show ‘Hadestown’ Breaks Records For Women...

Princess Diana’s statue unveiling guest list reveals surprising...

Leave a Reply