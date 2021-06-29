Marvel Future Revolution Opens Pre-Registration For All Players This Month – CBR – Comic Book Resources

Marvel unveils more information on its upcoming mobile RPG Future Revolution, confirming that pre-registration for the game opens soon.

Global pre-registration for the upcoming open-world action RPG Marvel Future Revolution will officially open this month.

Announced by Marvel, pre-registration for Future Revolution will open on June 29 and will be available for all players on both Android and iOS. Fans who sign up will be given priority access to the game when it eventually launches and will receive a variety of in-game rewards, including exclusive cosmetics for the game’s starting characters.

“Working with a world-class IP like Marvel has enabled us to roll out unparalleled mobile gaming experiences over the years, and MARVEL Future Revolution will catapult franchise fans to an entirely new level,” said Simon Sim, President of Netmarble US. “The game promises a fun and engaging experience for Marvel diehards and casual mobile gamers alike, offering unique action RPG gameplay on a massive scale.”

Developed by Netmarble Games, Marvel Future Revolution is the company’s first mobile open-world role-playing game. Players will step into the iconic shoes of Star-Lord, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Storm, Black Widow, Iron Man and Captain America as they attempt to save their universe following a multiverse disaster known as “Convergence.”

Players will be able to explore a variety of worlds, both original and familiar. Some highlights include the desert wastelands of Sakaar, the Asgardian-populated Midgardia and the ominous Hydra Empire zone. Marvel Future Revolution promises players an original,cinematic story penned by Marvel writer Marc Sumerak, who was also responsible for 2019’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

“From the gleaming spires of New Stark City to the shadowed alleyways of Hydra Empire, players around the globe will be thrilled with the vast vistas waiting for them to explore in the wild open world crafted by our friends at Netmarble,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President of Creative at Marvel Games. “Whether you’re soaring through the skies as Storm or barreling through enemies as Captain America, players can live out their Super Hero dreams on an unprecedented scale filled with all the action, drama, humor, and fun that fans expect from Marvel.”

Costumes will play a significant role in Marvel Future Revolution. Players will be able to unlock a variety of skins for their various heroes by simply playing the game. Components can be swapped and changed at will, with Netmarble estimating that the game includes more than 400 million unique combinations. Many costumes have been pulled from the pages of Marvel Comics, while original designs can also be uncovered.

Marvel and Netmarble also revealed what game modes players can look forward to Future Revolution. Beyond the campaign, which can be played either solo or with friends, various multiplayer modes including Blitz, Special Operations and Raids will be available. Players can also partake in PvP modes, from 1 vs 1 matches to large-scale 10 vs 10 battles.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Netmarble has allowed us to bring the expansive worlds, exciting characters, and fan-favorite stories from the Marvel Universe to mobile gamers seamlessly,” said Danny Koo, Director of Product Development at Marvel Games. “We are ecstatic to bring this revolutionary mobile game to fans around the world and can’t wait for everyone to experience it!”

Pre-registration for Marvel Future Revolution opens on June 29 for Android and iOS. A final release date for the game remains unconfirmed.

