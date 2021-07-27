‘Marvel Future Revolution’ is launching globally next month – NME

Netmarble Corp and Marvel Entertainment have announced that Marvel Future Revolution will launch worldwide on August 25.

Marvel Future Revolution is a free-to-play open-world action RPG launching on iOS and Android devices next month. Right now, players can sign-up for the game’s pre-registration via the App Store or Google Play.

Those who pre-register will receive a “Pre-Regsitration Costume Gift Box” which will give the player a full costume set of in-game cosmetics items for one of Marvel Future Revolution‘s starter heroes.

Additionally, on July 28 at 1 PM BST players can tune into Marvel’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch to learn more about the upcoming mobile RPG.

Marvel Future Revolution will feature iconic heroes such as Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Storm and Star-Lord. Each hero will be customisable in the game with mix and match 4-piece costumes.

The game will also include several regions such as New Stark City, Hydra Empire, Sakaar, Midgardia and more, as well as five game modes.

Those include Blitz, Special Operations, Raid, Omega War, and Dimensional Duel, all with their own unique objectives and playstyles.

