Marvel Comics Reveals Captain America’s New Shield | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

Marvel Comics revealed Sam Wilson is getting a new shield as he teams up with Steve Rogers in The United States of Captain America.

Warning! Spoilers for The United States of Captain America #1 below

Captain America is getting a brand new shield in Marvel Comics, as Sam Wilson will sport a black and white version in an upcoming issue of the United States of Captain America. In a new preview for the series, Sam Wilson is seen carrying a black shield with a white star, which writer Christopher Cantwell confirmed is a new accessory for the hero.

With Captain America’s original shield being stolen in The United States of Captain America #1 by Cantwell, Dale Eaglesham, Matt Milla, and VC’s Joe Caramagna, Steve Rogers is teaming up with his fellow (and former) shield-bearing heroes. He will travel across the country to catch the person responsible. Along the way, Captain America will come face-to-face several “Captains” from different parts of the United States, who are the Captain America’s of their own communities, including first openly gay Captain Aaron Fischer, the first Indigenous Captain Joe Gomez, and next issue, he’ll meet a Black teen named Nichelle Wright who has her own shield.

In new previews for The United States of the Captain America #2, Steve Rogers uses his photon shield to fight against a mysterious masked figure who’s peppering him with bullets. On the next page, Steve meets with Sam Wilson as the pair discusses Wright and her connection to the shield. Wilson’s Captain America is revealed to have an all-new black shield, with a giant white star in the middle. Writer Christopher Cantwell confirmed on Twitter that the shield is new for Wilson.

Previews for The United States of the Captain America #2 also spotlight’s Nichelle Wright’s upcoming adventure. The Captain springs into action while a restaurant is getting robbed. Wearing her own Captain America-esque costume and holding a shield similar to the heroes, Wright tells the kitchen workers to be quiet as she approached two armed men in the dining area.

The first issue of The United States of Captain America was an eye-opening look at a hero who struggles with the meaning of what the country really represents while also shining a light on those who became their own versions of Cap in admiration of the many different shield-bearers. Cantwell, Eaglesham, and the rotating creative teams are telling a much-needed, passionate story about what it truly means to be Captain America. It’s cool to see them have fun and introduce new elements to the Captain America mythos – including Sam Wilson’s new shield, which looks great. The United States of Captain America #2 is in comic book stores on July 28, 2021.

