Martin Lewis sends rare personal message to daughter Sapphire during live TV show

Martin Lewis has been lifting the nation daily with his great money saving tips, and did so again on Tuesday night, during his live ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show.

However, the popular presenter had someone special on his mind and surprised viewers when he sent his daughter Sapphire a rare public message.

The dad-of-one wished his daughter with wife Lara Lewington a “Happy 10th birthday” before apologising for not being home.

Fans loved the tribute and took to Twitter to share their own. “A true legend helping so many people weekly! Happy bday to your daughter” one wrote, whilst another added: “Hope you get to do something precious with your daughter to celebrate her birthday.”

Martin and wife Lara share one daughter, Sapphire

A third added: “Thank you for a good,informative show. Looking for better interest rates on savings. Happy birthday to your daughter x.”

Martin, 50, and Lara, 43, also a TV presenter, have been married since May 2009. The couple share one child together, daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012, and rarely talk about her.

During the pandemic, however, Martin opened up about his “little girl”, who seems to have him wrapped around her little finger.

The couple married in 2009 and welcomed their daughter three years later

Speaking to The Sunday Times back in 2020, the money expert confessed that he finds it really hard to say no to his daughter because he just wants to “make her happy”.

“When my daughter was born, I remember saying: ‘I’ll buy her everything she needs, but not everything she wants’. Unfortunately, I didn’t factor in her special power. Those eyes,” he said.

“I’m helpless and usually resort to saying, ‘Ask mummy’, because mummy is stronger than me. We don’t splurge on her, but one of my greatest joys is making her happy,” he proudly said of his only child.

