martin-braithwaite-discloses-what-he-feared-happened-to-eriksen-on-the-pitch-against-finland

Martin Braithwaite has expressed happiness that his teammate in the national team Eriksen survived the incident of June 12

Christian Eriksen who plays for Inter Milan collapsed in the 43rd minute in the EURO 2020 tie between Denmark and Finland

There have also been concerns that Christian Eriksen may not likely to be able to continue with his football again

Martin Braithwaite who is currently on the books of Spanish side Barcelona has claimed that he thought Christian Eriksen was gone when he had heart attack while playing at the EURO 2020.

June 12 would ever remain a special day in the life of Christian Eriksen considering how he collapsed on the pitch in his country’s first match at EURO 2020 against Finland.

it took the intervention of medical practitioners who rushed to the pitch before the Inter Milan was revived and later taken to the hospital.

Christian Eriksen on the ground against Finland at EURO 2020.

Photo by Lars Ronbog

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun and Eurosport, Martin Braithwaite who was also on the pitch explained how scared he was to see Eriksen on the ground.

Martin Braithwaite’s reaction

“What was meant to be the biggest sports event in Danish history turned out just to be a nightmare. What happened that night shocked a lot of people.

“There was one moment I looked at Eriksen and he was gone.

“When you look at a body where the person is dead, you have no doubt. You know right away. That is what I saw.

“We had all the doctors working on him and that image is something that I don’t wish for anyone to see.”

Last season, Christian Eriksen played 43 games for Inter Milan and was able to score four goals as the club won the League title.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star got a lot of people scared after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opening game against Finland on Saturday, June 12.

Simon Kjær started the process of reviving the player after performing CPR on him before the medics arrived and after responding to treatment, he was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Danish FA confirms that the midfielder has been allowed to rejoin his family at home after a successful surgery.

Source: Legit