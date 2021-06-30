-
Reuters
U.S. Justice Department says Google depositions should be in person
An attorney for the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that he wanted depositions planned for August in an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google to be live rather than on Zoom. The government hopes to question, or depose, three people in August, one Google employee and two people who left Google, one in 2011 and 2013. The government sued Google last year, alleging that it broke antitrust law in seeking to hobble rivals.
Axios
Newly released videos show scenes from China’s first mission to Mars
Newly released videos reveal China’s Mars rover roaming the world and the spacecraft’s daring descent to the Red Planet’s surface.Why it matters: The rover — named Zhurong — is the China National Space Administration’s first to explore Mars, making it the only other space agency aside from NASA to successfully operate a rover on the planet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat’s happening: One of the new videos shows Zhurong movi
Nerdist
Pluto’s Massive Red Regions Remain a Scientific Mystery
A team of scientists studying Cthulhu Macula, Pluto’s massive rust-colored equatorial region, say they’re still not quite sure what’s causing it. The post Pluto’s Massive Red Regions Remain a Scientific Mystery appeared first on Nerdist.
WSJ
Blue Origin Sets Its Sights on the Next Era of Space Tourism
Blue Origin plans to launch its first passenger spaceflight on July 20 with billionaire CEO Jeff Bezos and three others on board. The flight, which will have at least one paying passenger, is being hailed as the next step in a new era of space tourism. Photo illustration: Alex Kuzoian/WSJ
Associated Press
Cosmic gulp: Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star
For the first time, astronomers have witnessed a black hole swallowing a neutron star, the most dense object in the universe — all in a split-second gulp. In both cases, a neutron star — a teaspoon of which would weigh a billion tons — orbits ever closer to that ultimate point of no return, a black hole, until they finally crash together and the neutron star is gone in a gobble. Astronomers witnessed the last 500 orbits before the neutron stars were swallowed, a process that took far less than a minute and briefly generated as much energy as all the visible light in the observable universe.
WSJ
Watch China’s Mars Rover Land and Roam on the Red Planet
Newly released video from the China National Space Administration shows the country’s Mars rover Zhurong landing on the red planet and moving on its surface. The latest visuals came just days ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary. Screenshot: China National Space Administration
Reuters Videos
Musk ready to invest up to $30 billion in Starlink
MUSK: “It’s growing rapidly.”Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his satellite internet service Starlink – a project launched by SpaceX – was growing quickly, telling a crowd at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona that the number of Starlink customers could reach half a million over the next year.MUSK: “We recently passed the strategically notable number of 69,420 active users. We’re, I think, on our way to having a few hundred thousand users, possibly over 500,000 users within 12 months.”Starlink, an array of low-orbit satellites offering high-speed internet for people living in remote areas, is already offering a trial service and says it aims for near-global coverage of the populated world this year. The Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX also forecast total investment costs in his satellite internet business at as much as $30 billion. MUSK: “Total investment is probably at least five, maybe $10 billion and then over time it’s going to be, it’s a multiple of that, and it could be $20 or $30 billion over time. It’s a lot, basically.”Musk said Starlink has more than 1,500 satellites orbiting Earth and is operating in about a dozen countries and adding more every month.Skeptics question whether satellite internet can ever develop a viable business model, because the main market it targets is people living in remote areas. Musk also said he was talking to possible telecom partners as a number of countries require operators to provide rural coverage as conditions of their 5G licenses.
Bloomberg
Wild Weather Plagues North America Grain Crops as Demand Surges
(Bloomberg) — The world is counting on farmers in North America for big harvests of everything from corn to canola this year. Due to weird weather patterns, growers will likely come up short.The U.S. and Canada are seeing unusual variability in climate, with some crops withering from severe heat and drought while others see flooding. Meanwhile, demand is surging as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic, so much so that every grain counts.The culprit is an abnormal, high pressure syste
The Conversation
Science denial: Why it happens and 5 things you can do about it
Are you open to new ideas and willing to change your mind? Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesScience denial became deadly in 2020. Many political leaders failed to support what scientists knew to be effective prevention measures. Over the course of the pandemic, people died from COVID-19 still believing it did not exist. Science denial is not new, of course. But it is more important than ever to understand why some people deny, doubt or resist scientific explanations – and what can be
TipRanks
Virgin Galactic Is Rocketing Higher; Will the Surge Continue?
The price of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares jumped 38.9% to close at $55.91 on June 25. Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company that operates in the United States. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft and carrier aircraft, with a focus on commercial tourism of space. With a market capitalization of $13.5 billion, the stock has rocketed higher by 140.9% on a year-to-date basis and is up a whopping 262.6% over the past year. Virgin Galactic is not yet prof
