"Marriage is not on my priority list" – BBNaija star, Wathoni

BB. lockdown housemate, Wathoni Anyansi has taken to Twitter to reveal that marriage is not on her priority list.

The mother of one stated this while addressing the stereotype she claims she’s been given by other people. According to her, she feels she is partly responsible for the way people see her.

However, she noted that contrary to what most people think, she hardly thinks about marriage. She added that the stress of dating is “one hell of a ride for her” so she is not considering settling down for now.

She wrote,

“Funny, strange, scary how I hardly think about marriage. Like the stress of dating and all is one hell of a ride for me.


Contrary to the stereotype I’ve been given (well, I’m probably responsible #misunderstood), it’s not really on my priority list.”

See her tweet below,




