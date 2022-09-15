“Marriage Is For Better For Worse”

Comedian Levite Solomon, better known by his stage name Warriboy, has criticized Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita Okoye for filing for divorce.The wife of Paul Okoye is said to have filed a court petition against her husband detailing the affair between Paul Okoye and his housemaid, Florence.

According to the court document, Paul Okoye threw his wife and sister out of the house after he was caught having an affair with the maid.

Warriboy reacted to it by asking why she would leave her husband if he had cheated on her and he continued by asking what was wrong with marriage in Nigeria.

The skitmaker berated Anita for not knowing her spouse and for not understanding that marriage is for better or worse.

According to Warriboy, men are philanderers, thus Anita should have prayed for her husband rather than calling it off with him.

“Wetin dey happen to Nigeria marriage. Na today Paul Okoye dey cheat? U divorced him because he cheat, men ni be human being? Anita u supposed don know sey marriage na for better for worse. U suppose don know your husband. Because he cheat on you, you wan go divorce. U suppose dey pray for your husband. Anita outside no good. She supposed they pray for her husband”.

