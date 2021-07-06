marquise-brown-awarded-key-to-the-city-of-hometown

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Brown has gotten off to a good start so far on the field during his NFL career in Baltimore, but he’s also being recognized off of the field for his hard work.

On July 4th, Brown was awarded the key to the city of Hollywood Florida, which is where he grew up. State representative Marie Woodson posted photos from the event in which Brown was given the honor, as well as a proclamation.

Nicknamed “Hollywood”, Brown has deep roots to his community that expand to his current situation in the NFL, where multiple Ravens players have connections either in or around his hometown, namely quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The recognition that Brown received from his hometown is well deserved. The Hollywood native has made it clear on many occasions that where he’s from means a lot to him, and the city recognized his commitment to the community with a special award.