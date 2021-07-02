Maroon 5, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber Receive New Gold, Platinum Stats In US – uDiscover Music

North America’s RIAA has released gold and platinum stats for albums and singles issued in the first half of 2021. Leading the way are Maroon 5, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber.

Geffen’s Rodrigo had the top digital single (“Driver’s License”) and her debut Sour tied with Bieber’s Justice (Def Jam) for top album.



Gold album honors went to Givēon’s When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time (Not So Fast/Epic), Maroon 5’s Jordi (222/Interscope), DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled (We the Best/Epic), Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season (1017 Global/Atlantic) and Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain (CMG/NLess/Interscope).

The two multi-platinum singles were both Columbia releases: Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone.”

Among the nine platinum singles were Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” (Republic), Bieber’s “Anyone” and “Peaches,” Polo G’s “Rapstar” (Columbia) and Saweetie f/Doja Cat’s “Best Fried” (Warner).

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo shared a prom-themed concert film in support of her debut album, Sour. Appropriately titled Sour Prom, the film premiered as a livestream on Rodrigo’s official YouTube channel on June 29 at 11:30pm US eastern time (4:30am June 30 BST).

Described in a press release as “the ultimate alternative prom experience”, Sour Prom features a full live set by Rodrigo performing select cuts from Sour.

Sour was released back in May through Polydor/Geffen, and featured the singles “Driver’s License”, “Déjà vu” and “Good 4 U”.



Typical of the response to the record, the NME dubbed the album “an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real”, calling Rodrigo “[an artist] we’ll be living with for years to come”.

“Driver’s License” was an immediate hit upon its release in January, going viral on TikTok, earning praise from Taylor Swift and spurring covers by jxdn and Travis Barker, Yungblud, and Kelly Clarkson (and a cover of “Jealousy, Jealousy” by Brie Larson).