Market exchange rates in China — Aug. 2 – Big News Network

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 646.60

Euro 100 767.25

Japanese yen 100 5.8927

Hong Kong dollar 100 83.185

British pound 100 898.67

Australian dollar 100 474.87

New Zealand dollar 100 450.96

Singapore dollar 100 477.39

Swiss franc 100 713.73

Canadian dollar 100 518.52

Malaysian ringgit 65.286 100

Ruble 1,130.53 100

Rand 226.10 100

Korean won 17,803 100

UAE dirham 56.80 100

Saudi riyal 57.997 100

Hungarian forint 4,675.73 100

Polish zloty 59.505 100

Danish krone 96.94 100

Swedish krona 132.95 100

Norwegian krone 136.51 100

Turkish lira 130.545 100

Mexican peso 307.41 100

Thai baht 509.39 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.