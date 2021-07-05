Mark Zuckerberg’s viral US Independence Day celebration – MARCA.com

The United States citizens celebrated the country’s Independence Day on July 4, with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg going viral after posting video of his celebration on social media.

Zuckerberg can be seen smoothly wakeboarding while holding the American flag in his right hand as John Denver’s song ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ sounds on the background.

The US Independence Day commemorates the Declaration of Independence in 1776 in which the United States proclaimed their formal separation from the British Empire.

Americans celebrate this day in style with outdoor activities and several fireworks shows.