Home NEWS Mark Zuckerberg posts flag-waving video on electric surfboard
NEWSNews America

Mark Zuckerberg posts flag-waving video on electric surfboard

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
mark-zuckerberg-posts-flag-waving-video-on-electric-surfboard

Most stock quote data provided by BATS. Market indices are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, which is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer. Morningstar: Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factset: FactSet Research Systems Inc.2018. All rights reserved. Chicago Mercantile Association: Certain market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones branded indices are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by DJI Opco, a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use to S&P Opco, LLC and CNN. Standard & Poor’s and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. All content of the Dow Jones branded indices Copyright S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC 2018 and/or its affiliates.

© 2021 Cable News Network.A Warner Media Company.All Rights Reserved.CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CNN traces Taiwan’s military past as Beijing warns...

‘Risky gamble’: Haberman weighs in on Trump’s rally...

One of the world’s worst traffic jams is...

Matthew McConaughey on US’ struggles: America’s going through...

Julia Roberts shares rare selfie with husband Danny...

Live updates: Search continues after collapse site demolition

Where to find some cool travel escapes in...

See inside Afghanistan’s ‘deserted’ Bagram Airfield after US...

Style spotlight on Photographer Liz Johnson Artur

Man dies in fireworks accident after mortar shell...

Leave a Reply