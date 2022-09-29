Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s £3.5m mega mansion with luxury bedroom and spa-like bathroom

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have finally moved into their incredible Essex mansion after months of renovations, with the pair sharing plenty of glimpses of the property.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 35, and ex-Coronation Street actress Michelle, also 35, have been watching their £3.5m property being built for over a year, and have documented the entire process on their joint Instagram account, @wrightyhome.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, look to have now officially moved into their incredible abode, after Michelle recently returned from Australia, where she had been filming a new Bioreports drama over recent months.

Mark and Michelle have unveiled all of the renovation details of the house, which they originally purchased for £1.3m in October 2019.

Here we take a look at the stunning home of the couple, from white marble flooring and gold detailing to an incredibly stylish bedroom…

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have officially moved into their new £3.5m mega mansion

(Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright’s new Essex home is nearly finished

(Image: Splash)

Five star bathroom Taking to their home Instagram page, the pair shared a transformation video of their bathroom and it’s fair to say the room is five star and comparable to a luxury hotel.

In the video Mark can be seen snapping his fingers for a before and after view of the room.

Mark Wright unveiled the spa-like bathroom at the new property

(Image: Mark Wright/Instagram)

The new bathroom is simply stunning

Certainly a dream, the bathroom has marble walls and flooring, a classic white bath and a spacious shower room.

In addition to this, the room also contains a sauna, steam rooms and his and her sinks.

The mirrors feature ridged lamp holders on either side, with under-panel LED lighting put underneath the cabinets beneath the his and hers sinks.

Mark Wright previously treated fans to a glimpse of the stunning outdoor lighting scheme he and Michelle have had installed

(Image: wrightyhome / instagram)

Mark and Michelle have laid out light grey paving

(Image: Instagram)

Cosy bedroom Mark looked pleased as he showed off the new mattress he and Michelle have purchased for their bedroom in the clip, which he shared alongside the caption: “Mattresses in!! Not gonna lie, quite impressed with our bed making skills”.

The stunning room boasts neutral decor with cream walls and white carpet, and a huge bed sits in the centre of the space covered with white blankets and scatter cushions.

Mark Wright revealed their bedroom has finally been completed

(Image: Instagram / Wrighty Home)

Mark and Michelle have created a cosy and chic environment with candles and coffee table books

(Image: Instagram)

A piece of artwork is hung on one wall and two small bedside tables sit either side of the bed.

The TOWIE star beamed as he jumped onto the bed and showed off his and Michelle’s stylish bedroom in the clip.

The couple recruited the help of multi award-winning and internationally-renowned landscaping company Rosebank

(Image: ROSEBANK Landscaping)

The company said Mark and Michelle’s property is inspired by time spent in Greece and a love of the outdoors

(Image: ROSEBANK Landscaping)

Private home bar Mark looked over-the-moon to be behind his very own bar and donned a black long sleeved top and gilet for the day on the building site.

Mark thanked Dutch brewing company Heineken ‘for sorting the boys out’ as he told his 1.8million followers: “First pint ever to be poured in the bar. But first, before I do that, I just looked up and all of the builders normally finish at 3.30pm. It is 3.36pm… turn the camera around…

Mark Wright was seen pulling a pint in his new home bar

A group of builders could be seen eagerly awaiting their pint while Mark Wright Snr could be seen with a drink in his hand as he with the workmen.

Mark carefully poured the pint before raising the glass and proclaiming: “Happy f*****g birthday.”

State of the art spa In addition to the numerous bedrooms in their home, Mark and Michelle’s abode is also said to have three dressing rooms, a state-of-the-art gym an outdoor pool and even a pool house.

The only thing missing from that was a spa, and they wasted no time including one in their renovations.

The couple’s home gym is the perfect place to exercise

(Image: Instagram / Wrighty Home)

Mark and Michelle’s gym is a fitness-lover’s dream

(Image: Instagram / Wrighty Home)

The couple are now the proud owners of a home spa

(Image: Instagram/Wrighty home)

It’s not just any spa the A-list couple will have and when they decided on a mosaic style one from The Mosaic Spa Company, Mark re-shared a post to his social account and wrote: “Wow what a day!!!! Cannot wait for this, a dream come true, our own spa.”

The home also comes with a few techy additions such as solar panels and heightened security to make sure the house is economical to run, good for the environment and perhaps most importantly, safe and secure.

-:

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s gigantic £1.3m mansion seen nearly finished after 2 years

Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright ‘to be separated again’ after her UK return

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan look happy to be reunited in Australia as they enjoy day out

Michelle Keegan looks unrecognisable as she films new period drama in Australia

Get exclusive celebrity stories and shoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

–