Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan finally move into £3.5m megamansion

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan appear to have finally moved into their incredible Essex mansion after months of renovations.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 35, and ex-Coronation Street actress Michelle, also 35, have been watching their £3.5m property being built for over a year, and have documented the entire process on their joint Instagram account, @wrightyhome.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, look to have now officially moved into their incredible abode, after Michelle recently returned from Australia, where she had been filming a new Bioreports drama over recent months.

Mark shared a snap of one of their dogs, Pip, looking cosy, as well as two reels showcasing their new bedroom and bathroom.

Mark and Michelle have finally moved into their incredible £3.5m Essex mansion

(Image: John Phillips/Getty Images)

The 35 year old looked pleased as he showed off the new mattress he and Michelle have purchased for their bedroom in the clip, which he shared alongside the caption: “Mattresses in!! Not gonna lie, quite impressed with our bed making skills”.

The stunning room boasts neutral decor with cream walls and white carpet, and a huge bed sits in the centre of the space covered with white blankets and scatter cushions.

A piece of artwork is hung on one wall and two small bedside tables sit either side of the bed.

The TOWIE star beamed as he jumped onto the bed and showed off his and Michelle’s stylish bedroom in the clip.

Mark revealed their bedroom has finally been completed

(Image: Instagram / Wrighty Home)

He showed off the stunning master bedroom which features neutral decor

(Image: Instagram / Wrighty Home)

It comes after Mark unveiled one of the incredible bathrooms at his and Michelle’s mansion. He shared a transformation video of their bathroom and it’s fair to say the room is a five star.

In the video Mark can be seen snapping his fingers for a before and after view of the room. Certainly a dream, the bathroom has marble walls and flooring, a classic white bath and a spacious shower room.

In addition to this, the room also contains a sauna, steam rooms and his and her sinks.

Many of the page’s 437,000 followers took to the comment section to gush about how stunning the bathroom looked.

He also unveiled the sprawling bathroom which was recently finished

(Image: Wrightyhome / Instagram)

The luxurious bathroom has a sauna, shower room and steam rooms

One person said: “Absolutely beautiful @wright_ @wrightyhome @michkeegan. You must be so pleased with the results … total luxury.”

A second wrote: “It looks absolutely amazing! Love the tiles in the steam room.”

“So stunning … fab taste. Good luck to you both, you both work hard enough for it. Don’t let anyone put you down,” another added.

