Mark-Paul Gosselaar Recalls ‘Undeniable Chemistry’ With Leah Remini on ‘Saved by the Bell’ – Entertainment Tonight

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will also remember his “undeniable chemistry” with Leah Remini on Saved by the Bell.

In the latest episode of the Zack to the Future podcast, the actor — who starred as Zach Morris on the show — recalled working with Remini on Saved by the Bell‘s third season. The actress appeared in a six-episode arc as Stacey Carosi, Zach’s boss and love interest at the Malibu Sands Beach.

“I do remember you coming on the show and knowing your work, and knowing you. We had never met but I knew your presence. Like, ‘Oh Leah, she’s this fierce person from Brooklyn,'” he told guest Remini, also revealing that he was intimidated by her because she was older than him.

However, the short time they had together was very special and even included “real kisses.”

“There is an undeniable chemistry between you and I,” he continued. “Those are real kisses, because Tiffani [Thiessen] and I never had a kiss like we have on these six episodes. There’s not a single person that Zack comes into contact with, in my opinion, that has the chemistry that you and I had.”

“And, to top it off … the audience is really into us. They really, really loved seeing Zack and Stacey together,” he noted. “Now, you wouldn’t think that, right? You always thought, ‘Oh, it’d be Zack and Kelly.'”

The two noted that while they never had a relationship off-screen, Remini added that their chemistry was great because “we liked each other. We got along, we laughed, we had a good time. I don’t know if you remember that, but there was never any weirdness between us.”

Remini also took a look back at her time on set, sharing that one of her former agents first told her not to take the Saved by the Bell role. She instead listened to another agent, who told her to take the gig. “It’s amazing,” she said of her experience. “And I’m so glad that I did it.”

However, she did admit that she was “petrified” to work with Gosselaar and the rest of the cast.

“I was petrified. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be this kid’s type. Is he going to be disappointed that they cast me? Tiffani-Amber Thiessen is so gorgeous.’ She was like the Little Mermaid to me. And I was just in awe of her face. In awe of her face! Everyday showing up, I was like, ‘Agh! She’s a little mermaid. She’s a little mermaid,’” she shared. “I felt like a fat-a** cow there. I just felt old and not pretty. Every time I put that skirt on, I was like, ‘Oh my God. I look so dorky.’ I was intimidated by you guys.”

Gosselaar reprised his role as Zach in the Peacock reboot, which premiered in November of last year. The new episodes saw Zach still married to Kelly and becoming a successful trial attorney, who decides to run for governor of California as part of an elaborate scheme to get out of paying a parking ticket.

