mark-hoppus-of-blink-182-offers-cancer-treatment-update

The Blink-182 singer and bassist appeared on an almost 45-minute Blinko stream on Twitch and said he was feeling better than he had felt the day before.

“Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better,” he said. “I went for a walk and I had a decent breakfast and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today. So we’ll take it as a win.”

Hoppus said that on the good days “I go do stuff” and he was able to leave his home for the first time in days.

“But this round of chemo, I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable,” he said. “I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.”