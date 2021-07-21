marjorie-taylor-greene-was-asked-a-simple-question.-her-answer-was-revealing

(CNN) On Tuesday, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was asked a simple question. Her answer was, uh, revealing.

Here’s the question, asked of Greene by a reporter during a press availability in her office: “Have you yourself gotten vaccinated?”

And now for her answer: “Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights. You see with HIPAA rights we don’t have to reveal our medical records and that also includes our vaccine records.”

You can — and should — watch it for yourself here.

Greene — and stop me if you’ve heard this before, is simply wrong about HIPAA aka the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.