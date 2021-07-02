Home Technology Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Just Got A New Cup And Three New Course Themes – Nintendo Life
  Liam_Doolan
Well, here’s some surprising news, the latest update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has added some brand new content to the game. It’s entirely free and includes a new “Mario Cup”, three new courses/environments, a “Gate” to use in course creation, and a new Yoshi kart.

Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.1.0, courtesy of Nintendo’s official support page along with a breakdown of all the new stuff included in this update:

Ver. 1.1.0 (Released July 1, 2021)

  • “Mario Cup” has been added to “Grand Prix”. Fulfill certain conditions in “Mario Cup” and receive three new “Environments” and a “Gate” to use in course creation.
  • “Super Yoshi” and “Yoshi Horn” have been added to the kart designs in the game. Unlock them by fulfilling certain conditions in Mario Cup.
  • Made general changes to improve enjoyment of the game.

Mario Cup

New Courses / Themes

Slip Circuit:

Barrel Temple:

Fossil Field:

Super Yoshi kart

Have you downloaded this update yet? Notice anything else? Leave a comment down below.

[source topics.nintendo.co.jp]

