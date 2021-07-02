Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Just Got A New Cup And Three New Course Themes – Nintendo Life

Well, here’s some surprising news, the latest update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has added some brand new content to the game. It’s entirely free and includes a new “Mario Cup”, three new courses/environments, a “Gate” to use in course creation, and a new Yoshi kart.

Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.1.0, courtesy of Nintendo’s official support page along with a breakdown of all the new stuff included in this update:

Ver. 1.1.0 (Released July 1, 2021)

“Mario Cup” has been added to “Grand Prix”. Fulfill certain conditions in “Mario Cup” and receive three new “Environments” and a “Gate” to use in course creation.

“Super Yoshi” and “Yoshi Horn” have been added to the kart designs in the game. Unlock them by fulfilling certain conditions in Mario Cup.

Made general changes to improve enjoyment of the game.

Mario Cup

New Courses / Themes

Slip Circuit:

Barrel Temple:

Fossil Field:

Super Yoshi kart

Have you downloaded this update yet? Notice anything else? Leave a comment down below.