Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Just Got A New Cup And Three New Course Themes – Nintendo Life

- by Liam Doolan
Well, here’s some surprising news, the latest update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has added some brand new content to the game. It’s entirely free and includes a new “Mario Cup”, three new courses/environments, a “Gate” to use in course creation, and a new Yoshi kart.
Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.1.0, courtesy of Nintendo’s official support page along with a breakdown of all the new stuff included in this update:
Ver. 1.1.0 (Released July 1, 2021)
- “Mario Cup” has been added to “Grand Prix”. Fulfill certain conditions in “Mario Cup” and receive three new “Environments” and a “Gate” to use in course creation.
- “Super Yoshi” and “Yoshi Horn” have been added to the kart designs in the game. Unlock them by fulfilling certain conditions in Mario Cup.
- Made general changes to improve enjoyment of the game.
Mario Cup
New Courses / Themes
Slip Circuit:
Barrel Temple:
Fossil Field:
Super Yoshi kart
Have you downloaded this update yet? Notice anything else? Leave a comment down below.
[source topics.nintendo.co.jp]