Mario Kart Live has received a surprise update with new content – Video Games Chronicle

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has received a free update that adds new content to the game.

The Version 1.1.0 update makes “general changes to improve enjoyment of the game”, according to Nintendo of America’s support page.

However, it also adds a new Mario Cup to the Grand Prix mode, which includes three new courses.

Slip Circuit is a course that adds black oil spills on the track. If players drive over them their kart will slip and oil will cover the screen.

Barrel Temple is a Donkey Kong themed course where barrels roll across the track. If players hit wooden ones they’ll crash, but hitting golden ones will grant them coins.

Finally, Fossil Field is a prehistoric-themed course with geysers on the track. If players hit geysers they’ll be pushed sideways and the screen will be drenched with water.

The update also adds a new Super Yoshi kart and horn to the game, which can be unlocked by finishing the Mario Cup in 3rd place or better.

The game was created by New York-based Velan Studios, the new company from the founders of Skylanders developer Vicarious Visions.

The game was created by New York-based Velan Studios, the new company from the founders of Skylanders developer Vicarious Visions.

At launch it featured 24 different courses across eight Grands Prix. The courses add different environmental themes, such as underwater, volcanic and retro, which introduce a variety of in-game hazards and features which affect the kart in real life.

In our Mario Kart Live review last year, we said: "Nintendo's toys-to-like experiment can feel like magic, but also requires a sizable living space to work effectively."