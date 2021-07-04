Mario Golf: Super Rush XC Golf Should Be A Normal Mode – Screen Rant

Mario Golf: Super Rush brought the long-running series to Switch with, for the most part, satisfactory results, but many have acknowledged Super Rush‘s disappointing amount of content. The game only has four distinct, replayable game modes, including its single-player Adventure Mode. While a plethora of match settings provides some necessary variables, it might not be enough to keep players’ attention for long. What’s even more disheartening is the fact that Super Rush actually has another, rather enjoyable game mode – XC Golf – but it is only playable within the campaign.

Not long into Super Rush‘s Adventure Mode, the player arrive at Ridgerock Lake, the game’s third golf course. There, they find severe weather has damaged the course to the point that a normal round of golf can’t be played. The solution, while the grounds crew cleans up the mess, is to play Cross Country Golf, or XC Golf for short.

XC Golf gives the player a set of holes and a maximum number of strokes to sink their ball into each, in any order they choose. When one hole is completed, the player tees off from the green toward their next target. It’s a wonderfully inventive mode that brings a new level of strategy, since it forces golfers to put some forethought into their routes. Unfortunately, XC Golf can’t be played outside of Adventure Mode, even though it would contribute greatly to Mario Golf: Super Rush’s general lack of content.

Mario Golf: Super Rush Needs A Regular Cross Country Mode

Aside from Adventure Mode, Super Rush offers Standard Golf, Speed Golf, and Battle Golf. It’s odd XC Golf is not already a main mode, since the courses are all designed in a way that could support it. Admittedly, some would have a much harder time accommodating it than others; Balmy Dunes’ desert wastes, for example, provide quite a lot of space between fairways. Since at least some amount of programming for XC Golf is already in the game, though, it’s unclear why it wasn’t fleshed out for the sake of Mario Golf: Super Rush‘s longevity.

XC Golf would provide more options for both single-player and multiplayer. Solo challenges could task the player with seeing how few strokes they could complete a course in, without the usual interruptions between each hole. Multiplayer XC Golf could start players at different locations or even have a setting to make it like a giant form of Super Rush‘s Battle Golf, in which each hole becomes inaccessible after someone scores in it. In fact, XC Golf could just adopt these rules for its multiplayer and become an extension of Battle Golf, which in itself is lacking, having only two, very similar courses.

It’s entirely possible XC Golf is planned as part of Super Rush‘s expected post-launch DLC, but there have so far been no details on what’s coming, aside from a tease of a course that looks like New Donk City from Super Mario Odyssey. Mario Golf: Super Rush‘s Adventure Mode is entertaining, if a little short, but the most disappointing thing about it is that it introduces a fun mode like XC Golf that can’t be played in any other context.

