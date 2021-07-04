Mario Golf: Super Rush – Motion Controls (Tips, Tricks, & Strategies) – Screen Rant

Mario Golf: Super Rush has arrived on the Nintendo Switch. The first Mario Golf game on home consoles since Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour in 2003, Super Rush strives to show off how Nintendo has changed over the years. The advent of motion controls for the Wii, and now the Switch, gave Nintendo the perfect opportunity for a motion-based Mario Golf game.

Wii Sports, the free sports game bundled with Wii consoles, features a decently responsive golf game. The Wiimote’s design seemed like the ideal instrument to simulate a virtual golf club. However, Wii Sports, and the many third-party golf games that followed, did not fill the Mario Golf-shaped hole in Nintendo fans’ hearts. Finally, Super Rush brings players a new Mario Golf game experience, complete with motion controls. Here are some tips, tricks, and strategies for using motion controls in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Using Motion Controls in Mario Golf: Super Rush

First things first, make sure the gaming space is clear of any obstacles since players need to stand up and swing their arms in Mario Golf. Also, don’t forget to use the wrist strap! Players must place the Joy-Con in their non-dominant hand, placing their dominant hand wherever feels comfortable. Truthfully, players can hold the Joy-Con whichever way works successfully for them. Experiment with different grips to find a comfortable stance. Once players get an efficient swing motion, challenges will become easier and Character Points will start pouring in!

The buttons on the Joy-Con allow players to hit the ball, change clubs, shape shots, and see from different angles. By holding L or R (depending on which Joy-Con is being used), players can get comfortable with some practice swings. While holding L or R, players cannot hit the ball, so go ahead and swing through the ball without worry. Once players know how they would like to swing, hold SL or SR to follow through with the swing and hit the ball. Before players get used to motion controls, it’s a good idea to limit a shot’s power. Using a maximum power swing can make the ball go drastically off target.

Players do not have as many options with motion controls compared to standard button controls. Players can still shape shots by pulling the analog stick left or right, while up or down on the analog stick scrolls through unlocked golf clubs. B or up on the D-Pad changes to a top-down view, and A or left on the D-Pad shows the range finder. However, one useful feature is missing from motion controls: spin. It seems players can’t put a topspin, backspin, or side spin on the ball with motion controls selected. While spin is an important tool in the game, it’s not essential to succeed. With a little practice and dedication, players can utilize motion controls to come out on top in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

More: The Best Items to Buy First in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush is available on Nintendo Switch.





Email



Dragon Ball’s Goku vs Marvel’s Galactus: Who’d Win in the Comics

About The Author