Marilu Revelli Joins GCEX as Marketing Director

In a LinkedIn post on Monday 26 September, Marilu Revelli, former Marketing Manager EMEA at American Express, announced that she has joined GCEX, a prominent FX and crypto liquidity provider, as the company’s Marketing Director.

In her new role, Revelli will look after the marketing activities of GCEX. She will also facilitate the company’s expansion across different regions. The latest appointment news came almost two months after GCEX announced its expansion in the MENA region and hired Mehtap Önder as the Managing Director of MENA.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Marketing Director at GCEX,” Revelli said in her LinkedIn post today. In her professional career of more than two decades, the newly appointed Marketing Director at GCEX worked with some of the prominent names in the financial sector.

At American Express, she spent more than src0 years. She started as the Marketing Manager for the EMEA region but later served in the position of EMEA Marketing Director Bank Partnerships at American Express. Revelli also spent approximately two years at Gold-i in the company’s marketing department.

GCEXThe first half of 2022 remained a busy period for GCEX as the company strengthened its position across different regions. In June 2022, the company expanded its EU operations with two Danish licenses. Prior to that, GCEX expanded its crypto offerings with the addition of six new digital asset products.

In February 2022, GCEX boosted its presence in Asia with the opening of a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday 26 September, Marilu Revelli, former Marketing Manager EMEA at American Express, announced that she has joined GCEX, a prominent FX and crypto liquidity provider, as the company’s Marketing Director.

In her new role, Revelli will look after the marketing activities of GCEX. She will also facilitate the company’s expansion across different regions. The latest appointment news came almost two months after GCEX announced its expansion in the MENA region and hired Mehtap Önder as the Managing Director of MENA.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Marketing Director at GCEX,” Revelli said in her LinkedIn post today. In her professional career of more than two decades, the newly appointed Marketing Director at GCEX worked with some of the prominent names in the financial sector.

At American Express, she spent more than src0 years. She started as the Marketing Manager for the EMEA region but later served in the position of EMEA Marketing Director Bank Partnerships at American Express. Revelli also spent approximately two years at Gold-i in the company’s marketing department.

GCEXThe first half of 2022 remained a busy period for GCEX as the company strengthened its position across different regions. In June 2022, the company expanded its EU operations with two Danish licenses. Prior to that, GCEX expanded its crypto offerings with the addition of six new digital asset products.

In February 2022, GCEX boosted its presence in Asia with the opening of a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.