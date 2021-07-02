María Isabel Signs To Warner Records, Releases ‘No Soy Para Ti’ Single: Exclusive – Billboard

The Queens native released her first track, “The 1,” in 2020, after spending multiple years developing her songwriting technique. Her debut EP, Stuck in the Sky, demonstrated a poetic flair within both Spanish and English lyrics, and was followed by the two-track release of “Buy Your Own Flowers” and “Love song” earlier this year.
“Beyond her sheer talent, there is a unique passion, vulnerability and intelligence present in María’s music and lyrics that immediately draws you in,” says Dominique Maldonado, Warner Records’ senior director of A&R. “María shows up unabashedly as herself in everything that she does, and I know she’s going to continue to inspire as the world gets to know her.”
In the “No Soy Para Ti” music video, which was directed by Alfred Marroquin, Isabel returns home to New York from her new reality in Los Angeles. The singer-songwriter says that she wrote the track recently, and that it representing a “real time documenting” of her personal growth.
“‘No Soy Para Ti’ is the story of becoming okay with learning that people come and go,” she says. “I was starting a new chapter of my life, living alone for the first time, amongst other things, and was just feeling very empowered by how much I’d gotten myself through in the past few months.”