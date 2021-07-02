María Isabel Signs To Warner Records, Releases ‘No Soy Para Ti’ Single: Exclusive – Billboard

The Queens native released her first track, “The 1,” in 2020, after spending multiple years developing her songwriting technique. Her debut EP, Stuck in the Sky, demonstrated a poetic flair within both Spanish and English lyrics, and was followed by the two-track release of “Buy Your Own Flowers” and “Love song” earlier this year.

“Beyond her sheer talent, there is a unique passion, vulnerability and intelligence present in María’s music and lyrics that immediately draws you in,” says Dominique Maldonado, Warner Records’ senior director of A&R. “María shows up unabashedly as herself in everything that she does, and I know she’s going to continue to inspire as the world gets to know her.”