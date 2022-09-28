Margot Robbie’s new ‘mushroom bronde’ hair colour is a top trend this season

Go back in time a few years and most mid-toned blondes would have cringed at having their hair called a “mousy blonde”. Now, the colour is a top trend – and largely thanks to Hailey Bieber. The model debuted it earlier this year and her look prompted many of us to swap our highlights for something a bit moodier in tone.

It seems celebs have also been inspired by Hailey’s move to mousy hair as Margot Robbie has just tried out the colour for herself. Showing it off on the red carpet for the European Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ latest movie, Amsterdam – in which Margot features as the female lead – the Wolf of Wall Street actress looked very different from her usual bright blonde self.

Margot wore her hair down in very loose beachy waves and paired the darker hair colour with some smokey neutral eyeshadow and defined dark nude lips. Though the base of her hair has definitely been dyed darker, she’s kept some subtle face-framing lighter blonde sections around her face to give her look a brighter appearance.

Margot shows off a moodier bronde hair colour

(Image: Getty)

Margot’s previous bright blonde hair colour

(Image: Getty)

While many of us will recognise Margot’s colour as being a mid-toned or a “dishwater” blonde, this exact neutral bronde has been coined a “mushroom” blonde by hair experts. Emma Vickery, Percy & Reed salon art director, explains: “The key difference between a mousy blonde and a mushroom blonde is the level of shine. A gloss is used to give bronde or dark blonde tones with cool, neutral bases a healthy sheen. There’s nothing boring about a moodier blonde!”

Another colour trend currently taking off is “moody money-piece” sections. If you haven’t heard of the original money-piece trend, “the look involves making the bulk of hair darker, while keeping contrasting light sections of hair at the front,” explains Josh Wood, celebrity hairstylist.

Hailey started the “mushroom bronde” hair colour trend

(Image: Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

The nineties-inspired style, which made its comeback during the first lockdown, is a favourite amongst celebrities like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner. Now the look has had an upgrade for AW22.

“By sticking closer to your natural colour for a moody money piece, we can blend colour gently, which feels more natural than the thick, white stripes we’ve seen previously on the likes of Dua Lipa,” explains Lucy Robertson, brand ambassador for Bblonde.

In summary, this autumn it’s all about ditching bright highlights for more muted, darker tones. If it makes us look like Margot and Hailey then we’re more than willing to give it a try!

-:

Best beauty advent calendars for 2022 – including MAC, House of Fraser and ASOS

Would you wear the new ‘looped bun’ trend loved by Kim Kardashian and Maura Higgins?

Scented candles from £3.50 to give as gifts or to make your home smell amazing

Get £200 of Billie Shepherd’s beauty favourites for just £45 with her new OK! Beauty Box

6 reasons why your skin looks better in summer – and how to keep up the glow all year long

–