Margot Robbie Used to Sleep in Room With a John Cena Cardboard Cut Out – Screen Rant

Actress Margot Robbie used to sleep in a room with a giant cardboard cut out of WWE superstar and actor, John Cena. The two are set to share the screen, Robbie as Harley Quinn and Cena as Peacemaker, in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, debuting in theaters and HBO Max August 6th. Fellow co-star Jai Courtney, who portrays Captain Boomerang, has promised that The Suicide Squad is very violent, something both fans of the original 2016 film Suicide Squad and of the comics can delight in.

The Suicide Squad has managed to set a high bar for itself in terms of meeting fans expectations. With Gunn behind the helm, who has already led comic characters to the forefront of a cinematic universe with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Task Force X should be able to shoot, stab, and explode their way into the hearts of audiences with ease. The film also features an incredibly stacked cast. With household names like Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis and Idris Elba, in addition to the stars on the rise like Pete Davidson and Mayling Ng, it is nearly impossible to not see a familiar face behind a mask or a costume.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the film’s upcoming release, Robbie revealed to guest host Anthony Anderson that she used to sleep in a room with a giant cardboard cut out of Cena. Cena, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in his Peacemaker costume, could hardly contain himself as Robbie revealed her former boyfriend’s obsession with him. Read what Robbie said below:

“I was with a man who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday. He had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom. So, I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena… in the room! Sometimes I would wake up in the middle of the night and [gasp], ‘Oh it’s just John Cena, it’s okay.’ I remember thinking like, now that I’m going to be working with John Cena, should I tell him this or is that going to be weird? I thought I’m just going to keep that to myself, that would be a weird way to start out a working relationship and friendship. Then, five seconds later I was like, ‘I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you.’ But, now I know there’s very little to weird out this guy.”

Click here to view the interview

Having recently returned to the WWE during the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, it is clear that Cena will always be associated with wrestling. Being tied with Rick Flair for the most World Championship reigns, the adoration of fans, and all the glory they give superstars, can lead to representations of their fandom in many forms. Having action figures, t-shirts, memes, and endless merchandise with his face printed across it, his star power continues to grow. With all of the young fans who watched as he joined the WWF in 2001, as well as the fans of his later years when he worked names such as AJ Styles in the ring, the number of people who grew up with Cena on their walls will no doubt continue to rise. What may seem like an oddity may in fact be more commonplace for him as he continues to expand his career.

With his role in The Suicide Squad, in addition to the series Peacemaker debuting on HBO Max in 2022, Cena will continue to gain young followers who will obsess over the star’s every action. Gunn continues to build excitement for the film, releasing a new movie poster featuring mini Starros on the faces of the film’s cast. Be sure to watch to see if the villains can live long enough to save the day, or if the government will just have to blow them up and bring in the next big bad who’s sent behind bars.

