Marginal Oil Field Bid Followed Due Process – Dutchess Energy MD – Leadership Newspaper

Your company, Dutchess Energy Limited, emerged as one of the successful bidders of the last oil marginal field, tell us what was the experience going through the bid process?

We went into the bid exactly about a year ago. For us, the process was quite exciting and good enough, we were successful amid many other competitors. We put in our application and as revealed by the DPR, so many of us applied for the bid offer. Thereafter, upon rigorous evaluation by the DPR, 540 companies were shortlisted.

After that, we went through a more rigorous commercial and technical bid phase. We submitted the economics of our chosen fields, and also made known our plans for the host community in our chosen geographical location. Basically, whatever fields you were interested in, we had to purchase and review the data as provided by the DPR and also show our financial capabilities to execute our field development plan.

At this point, it became even more exciting because you had to now approach the banks, try to raise money, leverage on your financial capabilities and it was very daunting as there was a time limit of 45 days.

As it turns out, the award was given to us exactly a year after we entered into the bid process.

You said the DPR followed due process during the bid exercise. So, how will you judge the role of the DPR in the process?

Oh, for the first time, I would say that we had a process where the DPR was very transparent. We were expecting the usual kind of bids process we have seen in the past but this was very different. There was a time span that was designated for each process and there were no extensions. The entire process was cast in stone. That meant you had to be well- prepared. There were no cutting corners with this one. I mean, you just knew you couldn’t just get any information outside of the usual. All information was available on the website and they followed everything and dates to the letter.

So, how do you think you would be able to operate successfully in this sector with demand for huge financial resources?

In this sector, it is a lot of investment that you have to put in depending on your terrain. There are different terrains, there is land, swamp, shallow offshore and deep offshore. I’m almost certain for most of the fields, regardless of your terrain, you will be looking from about $50 million to $200 million to hit first oil. Regardless of terrain, it is quite a huge investment. There are different ways of financing, for example via the banks or private equity. If you go the bank route, you may look at reserve based lending, in which case you must have proven and verifiable reserves or straight debt financing, where you may be required to have other sources of income. Unfortunately, the banks are not really interested at this time to lend aggressively to the sector as they like to come in after you have hit first oil, they may then consider reserve based lending.

So, most of us awardees would be looking at private equity, where we will get technical partners to farm-in to the assets and we are able to give up some percentage. By law, we are not allowed to give anyone else more than 49% of the asset. Which means that you as an indigenous partner will hold onto 51% of the asset and will always be the majority.

What gives you the confidence that you can transit to the upstream sector?

We have been in the petroleum industry for over 15 years. We’ve participated actively in Marine Logistics subsector, moving large volumes of petroleum products from one place to the other. I’m someone who likes to say that I came from the sea to land. We then ventured into the downstream sector. We have been able to go through the entire value chain and it has been a wonderful experience. Behind all of that, is the upstream which completes the entire value chain of the oil and gas sector. We as a company have been waiting for this opportunity for 15 years.

The world including Nigeria is moving into alternative energy and for Nigeria, we are looking more of a gas for cleaner energy. So there is quite a bit of transition taking place in the downstream. I believe that our strength in the downstream and mid-stream will give us an added advantage as we venture into the upstream.

Some experts, including your humble self believe that there is the need to change the narrative in the petroleum sector. How do you want to go about achieving this worthy goal?

First of all, I would like to emphasize that there is not a lot of people of my gender in the petroleum industry. We have been few that have participated or played actively in all sectors. I want them to see that this is not a male-dominated only business. There are few women players in the upstream, but with this exercise, hopefully there are more openings for women participation. I’m hoping that with my coming into this sector, it is showing that there is a lot of good prospects for the women folks in the industry.

A lot of people have expressed difficulty in raising finances in this sector. What is your take on this?

First of all, it is good for you to understand why people are finding it difficult to raise funds. Some unusual things have happened in this sector. For example in the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic on April 20, 2020, the price of oil nosedived to $0 and then it went even lower to -$35 until it was pegged by the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to this time, oil was trading at very low levels, WTI was trading at $20 and Brent, which affects us in Nigeria, was trading at $25. Before now, oil was seen as very stable and unshakable.

On that unfortunate day (April 20, 2020), the price of crude WTI crude oil nosedived to -$35 per barrel, which meant at some point, you were paying someone $35 per barrel to take your oil. Now, if you consider the cost of exploration, production and in places like Nigeria with community disruption & expenses, bringing production cost in most cases from between $18 – $25 per barrel, you will see that for quite a while they were trading at a huge loss and when the sector loses money, the Banks are badly hit. Even though oil is now trading at $70 per barrel, the low prices of oil in recent times has been a major obstacle in funding. Hopefully as time goes on, their wounds would heal and memories will fade, provided oil remains stable and trades above $50 per barrel.