Green Energy International Limited and the Ikuru town community in Rivers State have negotiated and signed a new Memorandum of Understanding aimed at the development of the community.

According to a statement issued by the firm which operates the Otakikpo marginal field on Thursday, the MoU will encompass the establishment and funding of development projects to empower the youths of the community.

The statement said the MoU would also promote inclusion of women and vulnerable groups through the Ikuru Town Community Development Fund.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, stated that the renewal of the MoU underscored the commitment of the company to build on its earlier successful implementation of projects and economic empowerment of the indigenes running in excess of N3bn since it started operations in 2015.

He reiterated, “The MoU is a significant milestone for GEIL and Ikuru. We are pleased to be working with Ikuru Town Community and other stakeholders.

“It secures the necessary funding to expand the social investment programmes for infrastructure, reducing unemployment, capacity building for women, access to community contractors and contracting, technical training and unlocking of further value at Otakikpo.”

Adegbulugbe said that the gas to power project for which the company has six megawatt capacity generators on site would be pursued vigorously, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the downturn in the oil and gas business in the last 24 months had slowed down the implementation of projects.

The company confirmed its intention to conclude power project and the installation of LPG extraction plant and power plants in the next few months in Otakikpo.

The paramount ruler of Ikuru town, King Aaron Ikuru, appreciated the JV of GEIL and Lekoil oil and gas Investment Limited for the development strides witnessed in his domain since the commencement of its operations.

According to him, the operator has continuously supported the community in all facets of the community transformation through sustainable programmes both in the community and Andoni.

