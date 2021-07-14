Marcus Rashford told to ignore ‘nasty’ bullies by boy, 6 – BBC News

image copyrightFamily photo/PA image caption Harry told his parents he could not understand how people could be horrible to his heroes

A six-year-old boy has written a letter to Marcus Rashford urging him to ignore “nasty bullies” after the England team was subjected to racist abuse.

Harry, from Newcastle, says he will also send the player a football trophy he won after hearing Rashford’s mural in Manchester had been defaced.

Harry’s letter said: “Don’t listen to nasty bullies. I love you.”

Harry, who is currently self-isolating for two weeks, said he would post his letter and trophy to Rashford when he was allowed to leave home.

His parents James and Ruth said they had tried to switch off news reports about the racist abuse aimed at Rashford and his teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after their penalty misses in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

However, they said their son started asking questions after seeing a BBC Newsround report.

image copyrightFamily photo/PA image caption Harry has pledged to send a trophy he won playing football to Rashford

Harry’s father said: “He heard the word ‘racist’ and we had to tell him what that was.

“He couldn’t understand how people could be so horrible to the people he felt were heroes, and were playing and trying their best for him and England.

“What was really horrible is that his class at school is quite diverse.

“This was the first time he had given a second thought really to race and skin colour and how people might be ‘bullied’ – in his words – because of that.”

James said his son was a “sensitive and kind lad” and was already aware of what Rashford “had done for children worse off than himself”.

Harry is one of many children to write to Rashford and his teammates following England’s Euro 2020 defeat with dozens of letters sent on social media.

image caption The graffiti on the Rashford mural has been covered up with supportive messages from the public

