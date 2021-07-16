Marco Rubio offers to help Black Lives Matter activists move to Cuba – Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio offered to help Black Lives Matter activists move to Cuba after the organization posted a message appearing to side with the country’s communist regime instead of the anti-government protesters.

“My office stands ready to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization emigrate to #Cuba,” the Florida Republican tweeted Thursday.

GOP LAWMAKERS SLAM ‘MARXIST’ BLACK LIVES MATTER FOR STATEMENT BLAMING US FOR CUBAN UNREST

On Wednesday night, Black Lives Matter issued a statement condemning the United States for its embargo of the island nation and seemingly blaming the U.S. for the unrest in the streets of Cuba that has left at least one person dead.

Several GOP lawmakers, including Rubio, took issue with that statement and argued that Black Lives Matter was siding with communism instead of the United States.

“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba,” Rubio, who is of Cuban descent, posted on social media in response to the Black Lives Matter statement.

CUBA’S PRESIDENT ADMITS TO SHORTCOMINGS; TAKES SOME BLAME FOR PROTESTS

Protests in Cuba have been raging for several days as people have turned out to express their frustration upset about living conditions on the island nation, clashing with government forces.

