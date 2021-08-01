Home WORLD NEWS Marcell Jacobs of Italy wins the 100-meter dash. – The New York Times
Marcell Jacobs of Italy wins the 100-meter dash.

Marcell Jacobs on Sunday after earning the unofficial title of fastest man in the world.
Credit…Doug Mills/The bioreports

Scott Cacciola

TOKYO — There is a new fastest man in the world.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy sprinted to Olympic gold in the men’s 100-meter dash on Sunday, finishing in 9.80 seconds. Jacobs, 26, was born in El Paso before moving to Italy with his mother as a young child.

Fred Kerley of the United States finished second in 9.84 seconds, and Andre De Grasse of Canada was third (9.89).

The event had long been dominated by Usain Bolt, who retired following the 2017 world championships after doubling as the 100- and 200-meter champion at three straight Olympics, from 2008 to 2016.

In a surprise, the field did not include Trayvon Bromell of the United States, who had the fastest lifetime best among the semifinalists: 9.77 seconds, which he had run in June.

But after struggling to a fourth-place finish in his opening-round heat on Saturday, he finished third in the second of three semifinals on Sunday, missing out on an automatic spot in the final by a thousandth of a second. The top four runners in the third semifinal were all faster than Bromell, knocking him out of the final.

Image

Credit…Doug Mills/The bioreports

The field was also absent another notable American: Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion, who is serving a suspension for a series of missed drug tests.

Reaction

Time

Gold

Marcell Jacobs

Italy

 0.161

 9.80

Silver

Fred Kerley

United States

 0.128

 9.84

Bronze

Andre de Grasse

Canada

 0.155

 9.89
4

Akani Simbine

South Africa

 0.141

 9.93
5

Ronnie Baker

United States

 0.148

 9.95
6

Su Bingtian

China

 0.167

 9.98

Enoch Adegoke

Nigeria

 DNF

 DNF

Zharnel Hughes

Britain

 DQ

There was no clear-cut favorite, and none seemed able to fill the enormous void left by Bolt, a luminous and charismatic presence on the track and an athlete who transcended the sport. But there was plenty of intrigue for the final on Sunday, in large part because no one had any idea who would win.

