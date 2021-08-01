Marcell Jacobs of Italy wins the 100-meter dash. – The New York Times

TOKYO — There is a new fastest man in the world.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy sprinted to Olympic gold in the men’s 100-meter dash on Sunday, finishing in 9.80 seconds. Jacobs, 26, was born in El Paso before moving to Italy with his mother as a young child.

Fred Kerley of the United States finished second in 9.84 seconds, and Andre De Grasse of Canada was third (9.89).