Maps Showing the Extent of the Flooding in Europe – The New York Times

Deadly floods swept through parts of Europe this week, destroying buildings and killing more than 100 people. Floods of this size have not been seen in 500 or even 1,000 years, according to meteorologists and German officials.

Some towns that reported damage from flooding NETHERLANDS Rhine River BELGIUM GERMANY Meuse River Ahrweiler District is one of the hardest-hit areas.

A preliminary analysis of satellite imagery shows wide areas of flooding along rivers in western Germany and neighboring countries. The analysis compared satellite images from July 15 to images acquired during June and July in the past two years to show areas that were inundated that would not normally be at this time of year.