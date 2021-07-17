Home WORLD NEWS Maps Showing the Extent of the Flooding in Europe – The New York Times
Deadly floods swept through parts of Europe this week, destroying buildings and killing more than 100 people. Floods of this size have not been seen in 500 or even 1,000 years, according to meteorologists and German officials.

Some towns that reported damage from flooding

NETHERLANDS

Rhine River

BELGIUM

GERMANY

Meuse River

Ahrweiler District

is one of the

hardest-hit areas.

lux.

FRANCE

50 miles

50 km

The bioreports

A preliminary analysis of satellite imagery shows wide areas of flooding along rivers in western Germany and neighboring countries. The analysis compared satellite images from July 15 to images acquired during June and July in the past two years to show areas that were inundated that would not normally be at this time of year.

Estimate of flooded areas

50 miles

50 km

Rhine River

Dortmund

Eindhoven

Essen

NETHERLANDS

Hagen

Videos on social media showed streets filled with knee-high water and residents buried in landslides.

Limburg Province

Thousands of people were told to evacuate.

Düsseldorf

Hundreds of calls were made to firefighters for help with flooding.

Meuse River

Rhine River

Cologne

GERMANY

Valkenburg

The town center was flooded on Thursday, forcing people to evacuate and destroying a bridge.

Maastricht

Blessem

Erftstadt

Several houses and part of a historic castle collapsed.

Bonn

Rhine River

Liège

Fears that a major dam might break led to evacuations on Thursday. Some people returned Friday as the water receded.

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

About 3,500 people were in shelters.

Liège Province

Schuld

Flash floods filled streets. Roads were blocked by fallen trees and building debris.

BELGIUM

Ahrweiler District

One of the most heavily affected regions. Authorities said that at least 50 people had died and 1,300 were missing.

Luxembourg

Sources: Flooded area analysis by Gennadii Donchyt, Deltares, using satellite data from Google Earth Engine. Reports from affected areas are compiled from officials, local media and wire service reports.

