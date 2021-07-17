Maps Showing the Extent of the Flooding in Europe – The New York Times

Deadly floods swept through parts of Europe this week, destroying buildings and killing more than 100 people. Floods of this size have not been seen in 500 or even 1,000 years, according to meteorologists and German officials.
NETHERLANDS
Rhine River
BELGIUM
GERMANY
Meuse River
Ahrweiler District
is one of the
hardest-hit areas.
lux.
FRANCE
50 miles
50 km
NETHERLANDS
Rhine River
BELG.
GERMANY
Meuse River
Ahrweiler District
is one of the
hardest-hit areas.
lux.
FRANCE
50 miles
50 km
The bioreports
A preliminary analysis of satellite imagery shows wide areas of flooding along rivers in western Germany and neighboring countries. The analysis compared satellite images from July 15 to images acquired during June and July in the past two years to show areas that were inundated that would not normally be at this time of year.
Estimate of flooded areas
50 miles
50 km
Rhine River
Dortmund
Eindhoven
Essen
NETHERLANDS
Hagen
Videos on social media showed streets filled with knee-high water and residents buried in landslides.
Limburg Province
Thousands of people were told to evacuate.
Düsseldorf
Hundreds of calls were made to firefighters for help with flooding.
Meuse River
Rhine River
Cologne
GERMANY
Valkenburg
The town center was flooded on Thursday, forcing people to evacuate and destroying a bridge.
Maastricht
Blessem
Erftstadt
Several houses and part of a historic castle collapsed.
Bonn
Rhine River
Liège
Fears that a major dam might break led to evacuations on Thursday. Some people returned Friday as the water receded.
Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
About 3,500 people were in shelters.
Liège Province
Schuld
Flash floods filled streets. Roads were blocked by fallen trees and building debris.
BELGIUM
Ahrweiler District
One of the most heavily affected regions. Authorities said that at least 50 people had died and 1,300 were missing.
Luxembourg
The Meuse River
50 miles
50 km
Sources: Flooded area analysis by Gennadii Donchyt, Deltares, using satellite data from Google Earth Engine. Reports from affected areas are compiled from officials, local media and wire service reports.