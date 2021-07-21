maple-leafs-reportedly-lose-jared-mccann-to-kraken-days-after-trading-for-him

Jared McCann was in Toronto just long enough to catch a glimpse of the CN Tower and to snap a photo by the city’s sign at Nathan Phillips Square.

According to Frank Seravelli of Daily Faceoff, the Seattle Kraken will be selecting the newest member of the Toronto Maple Leafs to be a part of their first roster in franchise history.

Toronto acquired the forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins last Saturday for prospect Filip Hallander and a 2021 seventh-round pick, only to leave him unprotected when the protection lists were announced the following day.

Seattle will be McCann’s fourth NHL stop having previously suited up with the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks, who selected him 24th overall in the 2014 NHL draft.

For Toronto, this means they essentially paid a prospect and a late-round pick to protect their current roster. This will either calm some nerves or bum people out even further after a video “leaked” on Tuesday that appeared to show Seattle taking Alexander Kerfoot, causing an online frenzy .

McCann scored 14 goals and 32 points in 43 games with the Penguins last season.

