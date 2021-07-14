Home WORLD NEWS Map: Track the wildfires in California and Oregon – NBC News
WORLD NEWS

Map: Track the wildfires in California and Oregon – NBC News

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon and the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California have burned more than 450 square miles combined.

Image: Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on July 10, 2021.
Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on July 10, 2021.Noah Berger / AP

Fires totaling more than 1,700 square miles have spread across the West, as thousands of firefighters have been deployed to combat them.

The fires, which turned deadly over the weekend, follow record heat waves in the region. Climate change makes extreme weather more common.

Use the map below to track the size and the spread of two of the largest fires, the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California and the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. This page will be updated daily.

Nigel Chiwaya is a deputy data editor for NBC News.

Monica Hersher

contributed.

