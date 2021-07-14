Map: Track the wildfires in California and Oregon – NBC News

Fires totaling more than 1,700 square miles have spread across the West, as thousands of firefighters have been deployed to combat them.

The fires, which turned deadly over the weekend, follow record heat waves in the region. Climate change makes extreme weather more common.

Use the map below to track the size and the spread of two of the largest fires, the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California and the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. This page will be updated daily.