“Many of our parents raised their girls and let the boys raise themselves” – Singer, Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has averred that most parents from the old generation were more deliberate about raising their female child than the male child.
According to the mother one, most of these older parents raised their girls to be morally upright while they let the boys raise themselves.
Taking to her Insta-stories, she wrote,
“Many of our parents raised their girls and let the boys raise themselves. This is why lots of people think boys are easier to raise. If their boys fumble. They say “boys will be boys”. If the girls fumble the exact same fumble, they say she’s wayward or she wasn’t raised right. Hence, more effort is put into raising girls.
Hence, more effort is put into raising girls. She’s taught to be a good wife, a good mom, prudent, enduring, faithful, perfect- or whatever society’s version of perfect is. Men are taught to make money and provide. The pressure to make good decisions is more intense for women. Men are usually able to make whatever choices or mistakes and to take more risks because society will excuse them – because “boys will be boys”.