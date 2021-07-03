Home NEWS Many injured as explosion rocks Kaduna
NEWSNews Africa

Many injured as explosion rocks Kaduna

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
many-injured-as-explosion-rocks-kaduna

No fewer than three children in Badarawa community, Kaduna North Local Government Area have sustained varying degrees of injurie following an explosion in the area.

bioreports gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the children were playing.

Details of the incident are, however, still sketchy as at press time, but it was learnt that one of the victims lost two of his hands during the incident.

When contacted by bioreports, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident.

The PPRO told our correspondent that he is currently in the hospital where the victims are receiving treatment, saying the command had deployed personnel to the area to ascertain the “cause of the unfortunate explosion”.

“I am currently in the hospital to see the victims of the explosion. The command has also deployed personnel and some experts to the area to know the actual cause of the unfortunate incident. We will keep you posted,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Two suspected hoodlums arrested by NSCDC in Ilorin

Army chief rejigs Generals, names principal staff officers,...

Migrant Boat Sinks Off Coast Of Tunisia, 43...

Constitution Review To Address Nigeria’s Foundational Deficiencies, Says...

Buhari Lauds Late Ado Bayero As Son Wears...

Nigeria vs Mexico: All you need to know...

Edo PDP lifts suspension of state chairman –...

US updating evacuation plans for embassy in Afghanistan...

Denmark edges out the Czech Republic to reach...

Police Deny Killing Teenager In Lagos Protest

Leave a Reply