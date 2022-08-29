Many hands rising from South Asia to assist flood-affected in Pakistan

BATHINDA: With heavy devastation in Pakistan due to floods, many helping hands are rising though these may not be sufficient as per residents of flood devastated regions in Pakistan. Over 1000 persons have died in these floods, 4.5 million people have been affected and financial loss is innumerable. The

Sindh

,

Balochistan

and

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

are the affected regions of Pakistan due to flash floods which caused devastation. The loss of cattle, dwelling units is beyond description.

As the Pakistan government has issued appeals for support many social organisations have started relief funds to support those devastated by the worst floods after 2010. South Asia peace action network (

SAPAN

) have started fund for providing some support as many from India have started sending in support. Many others have urged to send in the help. A number of organisations, individuals from various parts of India, who have associations with peace organisations in South Asia have assured to send support if no technical issues comes in the way for no cordial relations in neighbouring countries.

Many of those wanting to support the devastated have expressed an interest in helping with flood relief in Pakistan. The devastation is greater than the damage caused by the 2010 floods. 45 million people displaced already and the flooding is still going on. Sapan members in USA Dr Amna Buttar and Dr

Geet Chainani

who founded @lifebridgeus and helped with relief work in 2010, plan to travel to Sindh for a emergency relief mission. They will do food distribution, provide potable water and set up medical relief camps and people should come forward in support, the SAPAN has stated.

We want hands to be raised for those in help for being marooned by floods. The borders should not come in the way of support to those really need support, says social activist

Beena Sarwar

and many members of SAPAN after a zoom meeting on Sunday night.

A score of social activists are putting up appeals in social media asking people to support. One such activist

Sehyr Mirza

says people are dying, losing all their belongings, their homes have come crumbling, it is one of the worst human emergency in South Asia and every government, social organisations should come forward in help.