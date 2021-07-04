Many feared killed, several injured as tanker rams into Ibadan market – The Nation Newspaper

By Segun Showunmi, Ibadan

Many people were feared dead with several others injured on Sunday when a fully loaded gas tanker lost control and rammed into traders and passers-by around Bode market, Molete Ibadan.

The Nation learnt the tanker coming from Idi-Arere lost control before swerving into the market.

It ran over some traders in the market, killing some instantly and injuring others.

Security operatives and men of the Oyo State Fire Service have moved to the scene to prevent further fire explosion from the gas tanker.

The casualty figure remains unknown as at the time of filling this report.

Oyo Police spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, promised to get back with details of the incident when contacted.

He was yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.