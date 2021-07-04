many-die-as-gas-tanker-rams-into-market-in-ibadan

Tragedy struck on Sunday in Ibadan as a fully loaded gas tanker lost control and rammed into Bode Market at Molete Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The number of casualties have not been ascertained as at the time of filing this report but an eye witness told newsmen he counted five dead bodies.
