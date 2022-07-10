Home Business Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen
Business

Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

by News
0 views
manufacturers-brace-for-nord-stream-repairs,-fearing-pipeline-won’t-reopen

PARIS—European manufacturers are preparing for possible natural-gas rationing that would force them to shut production amid fears that Russia is about to cut off gas deliveries via its main artery to Europe.

On Monday the Nord Stream pipeline, which runs 760 miles from northwest Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany, will go into annual maintenance for 10 days, repairs that are routine in peaceful times. European officials say that Moscow, which has already cut gas deliveries to 40% of the pipeline’s capacity, might not bring it back online.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Macau Shuts Casinos as City Enters Weeklong Lockdown

Twitter, Elon Musk Set for Unprecedented Legal Battle...

Twitter Faces Renewed Questions on Future as Musk...

Why Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Are so...

Miami’s Gold Rush: Finance Firms and Crypto Move...

Food Prices Squeeze Poorest in Rich Countries

Rogers Network Outage Disrupts Internet Access, Bank Transactions

Elon Musk Seeks to Abandon $44 Billion Twitter...

This Auto CEO Won’t Put Remote Work in...

Crypto Industry Should Face Tougher Regulations, Fed Vice...

Leave a Reply