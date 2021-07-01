Manifest will get an ending creator Jeff Rake confirms – MARCA.com

Although fans have already received the disappointing news of Manifest having been cancelled, series creator Jeff Rake has confirmed that he is already sketching out a movie finale.

After having released three seasons of the show, NBC decided not to continue with the production of more seasons despite the series being at the top of Netflix’s watch list.

What is Manifest about?

The series tell the story of the passengers of a flight from Jamaica which faced turbulence before landing in New York City. Before realising that five years had passed since they set off.

Despite having been assumed dead, some of the passengers attempt to reintegrate themselves into society. Yet, some of them experience bizarre voices and visions that can seemingly predict the future.

Why was season 4 cancelled?

Despite thriving on Netflix and Rake planning to make a six-season show, NBC decided against renewing the series with the reasons behind their decision being currently unknown as neither the channel nor Rake have revealed them publicly.

“So, all of that hurts tremendously,” Rake told EW.

“I can’t take it personally. There are many, many factors in play. I understand that hard decisions have to be made.

“Instead, I want to channel all of my energy toward the future, toward the positive, toward a path that would allow us to finish the story.”

Are fans going to get an ending?

Rake doesn’t believe that there is a platform which would be willing to fund another three seasons, but he is not eager to give up on the project without giving the fans an ending. Hence, he has revealed that he will attempt to sketch out a movie finale to answer to fans’ questions since the series was cancelled.

“I had giant cliffhangers in the Season 3 finale, so I had every intention to have three more seasons to slow-burn the back half of the story,” added Rake.

“I’m reading the writing on the wall that we may not find a home for three more seasons of the show, so I moved to plan B: Some platform would bankroll a feature or a movie finale, like we saw with Timeless, Firefly, and Deadwood.

“I just need a modest budget to tell the story.”