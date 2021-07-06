Home NEWS Manhunt under way after golf pro and 2 others found dead
NEWSNews America

Manhunt under way after golf pro and 2 others found dead

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
manhunt-under-way-after-golf-pro-and-2-others-found-dead

georgia golf course shooting newday vpx_00010206

georgia golf course shooting newday vpx_00010206

    JUST WATCHED

    Manhunt under way after golf pro and 2 others found dead

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

Police are trying to find out who killed three men — including golf pro Gene Siller — whose bodies were found on the grounds of an Atlanta-area country club. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.

Source: CNN

Latest Videos (16 Videos)

georgia golf course shooting newday vpx_00010206.png

Manhunt under way after golf pro and 2 others found dead

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits in the royal box before Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Spain's Garbine Muguruza play their women's singles third round match on the fifth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2021. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge self-isolating after Covid contact. Here’s what we know

Donald Trump rally reaction sot charges johns ndwknd vpx _00004702.png

See Trump’s response to the charges against his company

ATAMI, JAPAN - JULY 04: Rescue workers pull a rope to remove debris from a house damaged by a landslide on July 04, 2021 in Atami, Shizuoka, Japan. A rescue operation is underway after a landslide, caused by torrential rain, tore through the Japanese resort city of Atami on Saturday, killing two and leaving around twenty missing. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Rescue efforts underway in Japan after deadly landslide

massachusetts armed standoff police highway mcmorris santoro dnt nr vpx_00024825

Police standoff with heavily armed men ends in 11 arrests

Biden: US government unsure who staged latest cyberattack

surfside condo collapse Saturday chen nr vpx_00014225.png

DeSantis speaks from Surfside: Community outpouring has been moving

mexico gas leak pipeline eye of fire vpx_00000000.png

See massive ‘eye of fire’ burn in Gulf of Mexico

Miami runningback Ricky Williams in late game action as the Miami Dolphins defeated the Oakland Raiders by a score of 33 to 21 at McAfee Coliseum, Oakland, California, November 27, 2005. (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

He smoked pot in the NFL. Hear why he says Richardson didn’t need to apologize

paul gosar capitol riot conspiracy theory jennifer intv nr vpx_00002121

Gosar’s sister: My brother Paul is ‘hateful and bigoted’

Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed

vaccine hesitancy young americans walker pkg nr vpx_00004415.png

Vaccine hesitancy continues among young Americans despite risks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 11: A view of the Millennium Tower on August 11, 2016 in San Francisco, California. A $500 million lawsuit has been filed against building owner the owner of the Millennium Tower, Millennium Partners, and the Transbay Joint Powers Authority after it was revealed that the building had sunk 16 inches into the ground and is leaning two inches to the northwest. The 58-story, 419-residence building was completed in 2009. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Florida collapse raises concerns about San Francisco’s sinking Millennium Tower

‘The big lie’ leads to a disturbing sight in Philadelphia

Tropical storm warnings issued for the Florida Keys

ATAMI, JAPAN - JULY 04: Rescue workers search for missing people at the site of a landslide on July 04, 2021 in Atami, Shizuoka, Japan. A rescue operation is underway after a landslide, caused by torrential rain, tore through the Japanese resort city of Atami on Saturday, killing two and leaving around twenty missing. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Watch moment landslide swept through city

See More

The Lead

Police are trying to find out who killed three men — including golf pro Gene Siller — whose bodies were found on the grounds of an Atlanta-area country club. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Glass-bottomed panda train debuts in China

At least 150 people killed in more than...

More than 125 Covid-19 cases tied to South...

White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist...

America’s partisan fireworks will be hard for anyone...

‘The big lie’ leads to a disturbing sight...

Richard Donner, ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’ director,...

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married

Medecins Sans Frontieres says Mediterranean rescue mission blocked...

These vaccine trial participants in an Indian city...

Leave a Reply