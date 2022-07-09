mane-reveals-what-tempted-him-to-join-bayern-munich-from-liverpool

New Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane has revealed what tempted him to join the Bundesliga champions this summer.

Mane, who recently joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool, said that German fans and their hospitality played a key role in his decision to join Bavarians.

In his first interview since joining Bayern, the Senegalese international spoke about his frequent visits to Munich during his time at RB Salzburg and how the warm gestures of the football fans left a long-lasting impact on him.

Speaking to Bayern’s official media team, the 30-year-old said, “When I was still living in Salzburg, I often visited Munich. People are very respectful and nice.

“That really impressed me and played an important role for me. The people welcomed me, especially here at the club, which gave me another boost in motivation.”

Mane joined Bayern on a three-year deal worth £35 million.