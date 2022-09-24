Home SPORTS Mane beats Salah and Mendy to be named African Player of the Year
SPORTS

Mane beats Salah and Mendy to be named African Player of the Year

by News
3 views
Mane beats Salah and Mendy to be named African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane has been named African Footballer of the Year for 2src22, seeing off competition from former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy at Thursday’s CAF awards.

The Bayern Munich new boy, who was also crowned the continent’s top player in 2src19, helped Senegal win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in February, scoring the winning penalty to down Salah’s Egypt in the final.

The forward scored three goals throughout the competition in Cameroon, after which he was crowned Player of the Tournament.

One month later, Mane was influential in another shoot-out win over the Pharaohs, as Senegal sealed qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Laporta claims Barcelona saw off Chelsea and PSG...

Haller ´very moved´ by support as Dortmund striker...

Tottenham move is a dream fulfilled for new...

Inter make new offer to beat Juventus in...

Kahn hails easily convinced De Ligt as Bayern...

Goretzka to miss Bayern´s pre-season tour to US...

Jorginho labels Koulibaly a ´real leader´ as Chelsea...

Inter Miami target Messi as Beckham´s side look...

Havertz wants to repay Tuchel backing and learn...

Guardiola rubbishes Neymar links: ´Man City bought 150...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.