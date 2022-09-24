Mane beats Salah and Mendy to be named African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane has been named African Footballer of the Year for 2src22, seeing off competition from former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy at Thursday’s CAF awards.

The Bayern Munich new boy, who was also crowned the continent’s top player in 2src19, helped Senegal win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in February, scoring the winning penalty to down Salah’s Egypt in the final.

The forward scored three goals throughout the competition in Cameroon, after which he was crowned Player of the Tournament.

One month later, Mane was influential in another shoot-out win over the Pharaohs, as Senegal sealed qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.