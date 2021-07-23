Mandel: Oklahoma can call its own shot in conference realignment. Joining the SEC tethered to Texas isn’t it – The Athletic

Texas-Oklahoma. Oklahoma-Texas. They are Red River rivals, joined in border unison since their first meeting in 1900.

So, of course, it makes complete sense that the brass at those schools are apparently plotting their Big 12 exits together. And it should be no surprise if they wind up sharing the same private jet to SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Ala.

Except for one tiny, little detail. Which is: Texas and Oklahoma are not particularly similar athletic brands. What makes sense for one might not necessarily be ideal for the other.

Be honest, Sooners: This whole SEC thing was was Bevo’s idea, wasn’t it?

It is completely on-brand for the fat cats in Austin, Texas, to be trying to strong-arm their way into the strongest conference in college football. Everything that athletic department does is essentially one big burnt orange flex. Look at us. We have our own cable TV network.