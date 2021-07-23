WORLD NEWS Mandel: Oklahoma can call its own shot in conference realignment. Joining the SEC tethered to Texas isn’t it – The Athletic by admin July 23, 2021 written by admin July 23, 2021 Texas-Oklahoma. Oklahoma-Texas. They are Red River rivals, joined in border unison since their first meeting in 1900. So, of course, it makes complete sense that the brass at those schools are apparently plotting their Big 12 exits together. And it should be no surprise if they wind up sharing the same private jet to SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. Except for one tiny, little detail. Which is: Texas and Oklahoma are not particularly similar athletic brands. What makes sense for one might not necessarily be ideal for the other. Be honest, Sooners: This whole SEC thing was was Bevo’s idea, wasn’t it? It is completely on-brand for the fat cats in Austin, Texas, to be trying to strong-arm their way into the strongest conference in college football. Everything that athletic department does is essentially one big burnt orange flex. Look at us. We have our own cable TV network. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail admin previous post Universal masking calls reach Biden admin as delta fear, push for virus restrictions reach fever pitch – Fox News next post Honeywell raises full-year targets after profit beats on aerospace strength – Yahoo Finance You may also like CGTN: CPC sets example for global development July 23, 2021 Australia avoids UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef July 23, 2021 As Haitian President’s Funeral Nears, Anger Burns in... July 23, 2021 Kanye cries about ‘losing my family’ at ‘Donda’... July 23, 2021 Val Kilmer didn’t want to do ‘Top Gun’... July 23, 2021 Most vaccines offer protection against Delta variant with... July 23, 2021 Washington, D.C., shooting leaves 2 men wounded; suspect... July 23, 2021 It’s so hot in Dubai that the government... July 23, 2021 Opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics begins in nearly... July 23, 2021 Outbreaks of a drug-resistant superbug fungus spread in... July 23, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply