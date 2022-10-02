Manchester United’s Luke Shaw speaks out on being dropped by Erik ten Hag

Shaw started the 2022/23 campaign as Manchester United’s no.1 left-back, with new signing Tyrell Malacia expected to play second fiddle.

However, after starting in the 2-1 loss to Brighton and the 4-0 loss to Brentford, Shaw was swiftly dropped by the Dutchman and Malacia has since come in and looked sharp.

Shaw has not featured in United’s four league games since Brentford, and has only played 20 minutes in the Europa League as well.

bet365 Sports

Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

For England, meanwhile, he came off the bench vs Italy and then started in the 3-3 draw with Germany, scoring one goal.

Now, speaking after that game, Shaw has been discussing being dropped by Ten Hag:

“I think Ten Hag, the boss, he knows my qualities, he knows what I’m capable of and we’ve had chats. It’s understandable that, and I even agree, the start of the season wasn’t good enough and he had to make changes and I fully accept that, I accepted it.

“The only thing I can do is train hard and wait for my opportunities, whether that’s in the cup games or the Premier League, whatever I play in I just have to be ready and play at the standard I should be at.”

With the Worlds Cup on the horizon, Shaw will no doubt be keen to play more club football in order to stay match fit as he is likely to be the Three Lions’ starting left-back when they kick off vs Iran in November.

Portugal vs Spain betting tips: Nations League preview, predictions and odds

Switzerland vs Czech Republic betting tips: Nations League preview, predictions and odds

–