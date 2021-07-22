manchester-united-youngster-greenwood-gives-stunning-answer-to-lionel-messi-vs-cristiano-ronaldo-debate

Mason Greenwood has opted for Lionel Messi over Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo after the question was thrown at him

Football fans across the globe are divided with their support for the pair who are regarded as the greatest stars

According to Manchester United star Greenwood, Ronaldo is an amazing player but Lionel Messi “is just on another planet”

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has stated that Lionel Messi is on another planet when asked who the better player is between the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester Evening News reports.

Football fans across the globe are on either side of the divide as regards who is better between both legends.

The duo split a staggering 11 Ballon d’Or titles between each other as Messi has scooped six awards, while Ronaldo has so far grabbed five.

It’s the long-standing question that shows no sign of halting any time soon – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Fast forward 12 years and the career stats totted up by both men are nothing short of jaw-dropping.

And Greenwood is an admirer of Messi, perhaps surprising some United fans who love Ronaldo with his answer to the age-old question.

Greenwood told the MUFC website via Metro:

“For me, it’s always got to be Messi. For me, he’s just on another planet.

“Ronaldo is obviously amazing, a physical, great athletic footballer. But to do what Messi does at his size, what he’s done for Barcelona and winning that trophy for Argentina, he is just on another level.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has been tipped to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award following his Copa America triumph.

The 34-year-old scored four goals and assisted five others as La Albiceleste claim their first silverware in over 25 years.

However, having already won six Ballon d’Or awards earlier in his career, Madrid-based news outlet Marca claims the Argentine deserves the prestigious prize for as long as he is still playing.

The publication further stated that the 34-year-old could be regarded as the ‘greatest of all time’ regardless of whoever he comes up against as reported by a football website 90mins.

